KELSO — The Ilwaco varsity golf team capped their season with a strong performance at districts on April 28 at Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso.
The girls team, consisting of Gabby Bell, Samantha Grote, Zoey Zuern, Eliza Glasson, Alaina Curry and Itzel Mandujano took first place, topping teams from Wahkiakum, Kalama, North Beach and Northwest Christian. The lone boys golfer was Noah Cherry, participating in his first season.
Third-year golfer Gabby Bell took first place overall with a score of 49. First-year golfer Zoey Zuern finished second with a 53.
The team had 10 matches over a pandemic-shortened season, including matches in Lacey, Chehalis, North Beach, Kalama, Montesano and three ‘at home’ at Surfside Golf Course.
“Everyone who played this season worked hard and improved their scores every match, moving from the 70s to the 60s and even 50s, which is good progress for first-time players,” said Ilwaco golf coach Wendy Jacobson.
“I am very proud of all of them, and hope the program will continue with even more players next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.