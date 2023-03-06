seventh-grade student-athletes

The seventh-grade student-athletes from Ilwaco are showing their prowess on the basketball court, winning three tournaments after an undefeated middle school season. Pictured after their tournament win in Clatskanie are, back row left to right, Coach Darrell Hudson, Connor Ryden, Tyler West, Michael Wright, Mason Harrell, TaeShawn Hudson and Coach Jeff Harrell. Front, left to right, are Cody Kaino, Haddox Hazen, Sawyer McClure, Mason Humphreys (with trophy) Isaac Glenn (with ball) and Mark Ragan.

 Submitted photo

The seventh-graders at Hilltop Middle School are proving themselves hoop experts.

The boys went undefeated through their regular middle school season, They continued to demonstrate their skills on the court, traveling to tournaments afterward and winning three in a row, often over bigger schools.

