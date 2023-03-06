The seventh-grade student-athletes from Ilwaco are showing their prowess on the basketball court, winning three tournaments after an undefeated middle school season. Pictured after their tournament win in Clatskanie are, back row left to right, Coach Darrell Hudson, Connor Ryden, Tyler West, Michael Wright, Mason Harrell, TaeShawn Hudson and Coach Jeff Harrell. Front, left to right, are Cody Kaino, Haddox Hazen, Sawyer McClure, Mason Humphreys (with trophy) Isaac Glenn (with ball) and Mark Ragan.
The seventh-graders at Hilltop Middle School are proving themselves hoop experts.
The boys went undefeated through their regular middle school season, They continued to demonstrate their skills on the court, traveling to tournaments afterward and winning three in a row, often over bigger schools.
They won the Clatskanie Tiger Tourney then moved on to Kelso, where they went 4-0. At last week’s tournament in Seaside, the boys pushed West Linn, a 6A Oregon school, into overtime and won by one point.
And now they are going to state.
“This group of boys are great kids, great team, and really doing some special stuff,” said Jeff Harrell, who coaches with Darrell Hudson and Tim Harrell.
On the team are Connor Ryden, Tyler West, Michael Wright, Mason Harrell, TaeShawn Hudson, Cody Kaino, Haddox Hazen, Sawyer McClure, Mason Humphreys, Isaac Glenn and Mark Ragan.
Next up is the Oregon Middle School state tournament in Bend March 10-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.