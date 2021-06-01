ILWACO — The Ilwaco Fishermen (6-3) overcame an early deficit to defeat Northwest Christian (3-4) 54-40 Friday, May 28 in Ilwaco.
Northwest Christian opened with a 5-0 lead that grew into a 15-7 cushion after the first quarter.
Ilwaco awoke in the second period, starting with a Jaden Turner 3-pointer followed by a Sam Glenn rejection and Alex West jumper. Two Beckett Turner put-backs and a Jaden Turner fade-away drew the Fishermen within striking distance (23-25) heading into the half.
NW Christian opened the second half with a 4-0 run, building a 29-23 lead and forcing an Ilwaco timeout to regroup.
After the timeout, Ilwaco freshmen guard Kyle Morris caught fire and scored seven straight points giving the Fishermen their first lead of the game (30-29) halfway through the third period.
Ilwaco added to their lead with a Sam Glenn step-back jumper and a miraculous Jaden Turner half-court shot to end the third period with a 38-33 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Ilwaco continued to clamp down on defense starting with an Alex West steal and dish to Beckett Turner. Back-to-back three pointers by guard Jaden Turner completed the comeback that ended with comfortable 54-40 Fishermen victory.
Junior guard Jaden Turner finished with a game-high 19 points.
The Fishermen, currently second in the 2B Pacific League standings, have three regular season games remaining including Chief Leschi, North Beach and a finale against NW Christian on Friday, June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.