ILWACO — In the final minutes of a one-possession game, Jaden Turner took over.
The senior Ilwaco guard hit shot after shot — part of a 31-point outburst —including several crucial free throws in sealing a 60-56 victory over Toledo in the opening round of the district 4 2B victory on Saturday night in Ilwaco.
“Jaden Turner got us into our offense in the second half,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “In the 4th, he took over with 14 points and six big free throws in the last minutes.”
The game was a back-and-forth battle for four periods. Both teams raced in the first half, then settled in for a second-half slugfest.
“It took us awhile to get into that mode of district basketball, grind it out, value each possession play solid defense every trip,” Enos said.
“We had a bit of a quick trigger on shots in the first half, but hit enough and got enough stops on defense to have a small advantage.”
Up next: Ilwaco (17-1) faces Adna (18-4) on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6:00 at Montesano High School.
Ilwaco’s lone loss of the season came against Adna on Jan. 17, a 60-52 setback. Both teams appear to be peaking at the right time, with the Fishermen going 6-0 and the Pirates 6-1 since their last meeting.
“The big challenge in playing Adna is getting out on the three-point shooters and still being able to rebound effectively,” Enos said. “We need to play at a better pace, play smart and get everyone involved in the offense, unlike the first time.”
