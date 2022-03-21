ILWACO — A mix of swift vets and promising newcomers powered the Ilwaco girls track team to a first-place finish in a five-school season-opening meet last week in Ilwaco.
Tazlina Thomas, Emma Brundage, Sabrina Lessenden, Bethany Martin and Sarah Limbocker each placed in multiple events to lead the Lady Fishermen to a first-place finish overall in the girls’ division at the first meet of the season Thursday, March 17 in Ilwaco. The meet featured multiple teams from around the region including North Beach, Toutle Lake, Ocosta and NW Christian.
Ilwaco scored a combined 132 points overall to earn first place, followed by North Beach with 109, Toutle Lake (53), Ocosta (52) and Northwest Christian (49).
“We have a strong group of senior girls who have put in a lot of time and an enthusiastic group of freshmen who are willing to try new things. It’s a good combo,” said head coach Sarah Taylor.
The Lady Fishermen were equally dominant across multiple events on the track and in the field.
Tazlina Thomas took first in the triple jump (33’ 1”) and first in the long jump (14’ 6”). Thomas finished second in the 100 meters(14.47), and her jump of 33’ 1” placed fifth on the school’s all-time leader board.
Emma Brundage was first in the 1,600 meters(6:14:04). It was the first time Brundage entered the race, according to co-head coach Crystal Bell.
Sabrina Lessenden was first in the 300-meter hurdles (58.40) and third in the 3,200 (14:42.59).
Sarah Limbocker placed third in the 200 meters (33.35). Katie Moreno finished second in the 400 (1:27.96).
Emma Brundage, Mya Cunningham, Tazlina Thomas and Sabrina Lessenden took first in the 4x400 relay (4:45.29).
Sarah Limbocker, Esther Thomas, Mya Cunningham, Sabrina Lessenden took second in the 4x200 relay.
In the field events, the Lady Fishermen had a strong showing in the javelin, nearly sweeping the top-3 spots, led by an impressive performance Bethany Martin. Martin finished first in javelin with a heave of almost 100 feet (98’ 10”). Kaylee Barnett finished third in the shot put (23’ 1”) and third in the javelin (82’ 9”). Esther Thomas took third in the high jump (4’ 4”).
Boys
On the boys’ side, Ilwaco had some strong individual performances but North Beach finished first overall with 200 points, followed by Ocosta (100), Toutle Lake (73), Ilwaco (55) and Northwest Christian (54).
The Fishermen were led on the track by Ayden Woodby, who finished second in the 400 meters (59.33) and third in the 100 meters (12.22).
The Ilwaco 4x100 team (Moises Mendez-Hernandez, Zachary Jewell, Florian Berani and Ayden Woodby) finished third (53.79).
In the field, Logan Roush finished second in the high jump (5’ 4”) and Carter Humphrey took second in the pole vault (6’ 6”).
