ILWACO — The Ilwaco varsity track team is off to a running start this season.
The Lady Fishermen varsity track team won their league six-team meet by tallying 158 points, more than 50 points more than their nearest competitor during a home league meet on Thursday, April 1 in Ilwaco.
Ocosta finished second with 98 points followed by Willapa Valley (76), Toledo (66), Chief Leschi (28) and North River (22).
The Ilwaco women’s track team was led by dominant performances on the track, particularly in the relay events, where they captured first-place finishes in each category.
The 1,600-meter relay team comprised of Tazlina Thomas (1:08.6), Emma Brundage (1:12.8), Sabrina Lessenden (1:13.9) and Alaina Judd (1:26.8) finished first.
Ilwaco junior Emma Brundage also took first in the 800 (2:44.13) and 1,600 (6:04.46).
Ilwaco junior Sabrina Lessenden set a personal record (PR) in the 3,200 in capturing first place with a time of 14:02.85, more than 30 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
In the 4x100 relay, Ilwaco’s Tazlina Thomas, Sabrina Lessenden. Abby Knopski and Tiana Ramsey took first with a time of 57.27, edging Ocosta by .10.
In the 4x200 relay, Ilwaco’s Abby Knopski, Sabrina Lessenden, Tiana Ramsey, Erika Glenn placed first (1:59.03).
In the 4x400 relay, Ilwaco’s Alaina Judd, Emma Brundage, Sabrina Lessenden, Tazlina Thomas took first with a time of 5:01.97.
Ilwaco senior Erika Glenn finished first in the 400 (1:05:09) and first in the triple jump (34’ 5”).
In the field events, Ilwaco junior Taylor Dillon took first place in the women’s shot put (32’ 09”) and second place in the discus (86’ 11”) and javelin (84’ 02”).
Ilwaco head coach Sarah Taylor said the team is ‘pretty strong’ overall this year, particularly on the women’s side in the relay races, despite having fewer numbers overall compared to past years.
Ilwaco men’s varsity
The Ilwaco men’s varsity team finished third overall and had several stellar individual performances in their debut home meet of the season on Thursday, April 1.
Toledo took first overall with 191 points, followed by Ocosta (124), Ilwaco (50), Chief Leschi (41), Willapa Valley (36) and North River (10).
Ilwaco senior Logan Roush took first place and set a season and personal record in the 400 with a time of 59.26. Roush also took second in the pole vault and set a personal record of 8’ and third in the high jump with 5’ 4”.
Ilwaco senior Michael Rodda finished second place in the 12-pound shot put with a throw of 36’ 11”.
Ilwaco will next compete on Thursday, April 13 in a league meet in Winlock.
