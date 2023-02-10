Mikaila Warfield

Talented eighth-grader Mikaila Warfield played an important role, securing more than half the points in Ilwaco’s 49-33 victory over Chief Leschi Thursday, scoring from the field and the free-throw line.

 PATRICK WEBB

TUMWATER — Ilwaco’s basketball hopes survived a scare Thursday.

The Lady Fishermen won 49-33, a margin that didn’t reflect the story of the game.

Ilwaco eighth-grader Brooklyn Avalon

Ilwaco eighth-grader Brooklyn Avalon (4), right, finds her way to the hoop blocked by two Chief Leschi defenders during playoff action Thursday.
IHS senior Julianna Fleming

IHS senior Julianna Fleming (23) exerts her authority on the game.
Ilwaco senior cheerleader Estrella Medina

Ilwaco senior cheerleader Estrella Medina shows her school spirit during the basketball game in Tumwater.

