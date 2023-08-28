Coach Andrew Goodwin is pictured with members of his Ilwaco soccer team. Back row, left to right, are Eden Savelio, Hayzel Sager, Sophia Bittner and Emily Hernandez Ortega. Front, left to right, Juliet Perez, Chloe Emerson, Kaitlyn Banuet and Elizabeth Madrigal Ruiz. Not pictured are Abbie Williams, Karen Moreno-Diaz and Jacquelyne Alburto Diaz.
Ask Ilwaco soccer players why they play and every one will say “fun.” The camaraderie is evident among, left to right, Emily Hernandez Ortega, Hayzel Sager, Chloe Emerson, Sophia Bittner, Kaitlyn Banuet and Juliet Perez as they go on a conditioning run around the practice area before drills to improve ball control and passing skills.
Photos by PATRICK WEBB
Sophia Bittner, a sophomore who shines on the Fishermen basketball team, receives some tips on trapping and passing the soccer ball from Ilwaco coach Andrew Goodwin.
PATRICK WEBB
Chloe Emerson, one of six Ilwaco seniors turning out for soccer this fall, demonstrates her concentration during a practice drill.
PATRICK WEBB
