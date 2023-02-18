Forks sophomore Bryan Lucas provided the first opposition in the 113-pound weight division as Xavier Smith of Ilwaco, right, began his quest for a 2023 medal at the state championships. Smith pinned Lucas in the second period to advance.
A WIAA state tournament wrestling official raises Xavier Smith’s hand in the traditional victory gesture as the Ilwaco junior grins with enjoyment before thanking the opposing coaches and receiving warm congratulations from Ilwaco coaches Larry Kemmer and Frank Womack.
TACOMA — Ilwaco wrestler Xavier Smith is on contention for a medal and a podium place at the 2B WIAA state wrestling tournament.
He defeated two opponents in the 113-pound division Friday to move swiftly through the bracket.
In his first matchup against Forks sophomore Bryan Lucas, Smith began earning points and was leading 4-0 when he bent himself over backwards to position himself to successfully pin his opponent.
In his second, he wasn’t at all distracted by his opponent’s purple hair and orange shoelaces. In the first period, after sizing each other up cautiously, he and Carter Katz of Columbia Burbank were tangled on the mat for most of the three minutes with Smith leading 4-2.
Smith pushed his points tally to 9-2 in the second, and two insurance moves meant the scoreboard read 14-2 when time ran out for the Coyote.
Two other Ilwaco wrestlers also qualified for state. Freshman Jace Linthakhan wrestled two bouts Friday at 106 pounds and sophomore Wade Smith (no relation) wrestled at 138, but they did not advance.
The Tacoma Dome is hosting seven simultaneous tournaments in the various WIAA school classifications with 1,900 boys and girls from all over Washington converging on the city for the two-day event. Ilwaco is in the 2B division.
Willapa Valley and Wahkiakum high schools are also represented.
