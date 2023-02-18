0222 CO Xavier wrestle5.JPG

Ilwaco wrestler Xavier Smith wasn’t distracted by his second opponent’s purple hair and orange shoelaces. He defeated Carter Katz of Columbia Burbank Friday to advance to the medal round.

 PATRICK WEBB

TACOMA — Ilwaco wrestler Xavier Smith is on contention for a medal and a podium place at the 2B WIAA state wrestling tournament.

He defeated two opponents in the 113-pound division Friday to move swiftly through the bracket.

0222 CO Xavier wrestle6.JPG

Forks sophomore Bryan Lucas provided the first opposition in the 113-pound weight division as Xavier Smith of Ilwaco, right, began his quest for a 2023 medal at the state championships. Smith pinned Lucas in the second period to advance.
0222 CO Xavier wrestle7.JPG

A WIAA state tournament wrestling official raises Xavier Smith’s hand in the traditional victory gesture as the Ilwaco junior grins with enjoyment before thanking the opposing coaches and receiving warm congratulations from Ilwaco coaches Larry Kemmer and Frank Womack.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.