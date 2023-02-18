0222 CO Xavier wrestle1.JPG

Xavier Smith of Ilwaco High School, right, won two matches Friday but encountered the highs and lows of competition at the 2023 WIAA 2B Mat Classic state on the final day Saturday, losing, winning and losing to place fourth. He is pictured with Forks rival Jesus Garcia-Domingue, who pinned him to earn the third-place medal.

 PATRICK WEBB

TACOMA — Xavier Smith of Ilwaco High School, earned his state wrestling medal Saturday, undeterred by a unusual loss earlier in the day.

The junior placed fourth in the 113-pound division at the Tacoma Dome in the WIAA’s annual Mat Classic competition.

0222 CO Xavier wrestle2.JPG

The referee holds Forks junior Jesus Garcia-Domingue’s arm aloft, signaling he has won the third-place medal in the 113-pound division of the WIAA state championships at the Tacoma Dome Saturday as his rival and friend Xavier Smith, also a junior, congratulates him with a hug.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.