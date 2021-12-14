Ilwaco basketball players cheer on their teammates against South Bend. “The senior players are supplying great leadership, which contributes to an outstanding culture. Our team enjoys playing with and for each other. They know that they have teammates who can contribute to the team success and they all celebrate each win together. We don’t care who gets the credit as long as we have team success,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.
Ilwaco head coach Bob Enos looks on during a game against South Bend. “This team is different from recent Ilwaco teams in that we have four legitimate 3-point shooters and three interior players that score the basketball. We have four guys that can be our point guard and we don’t drop off much. We are a little more well-rounded and versatile in most aspects of the game. We need to continue to share the ball and play solid defense,” Enos said.
Ilwaco sophomore Beckett Turner (32) scores two of a game-high 18 points, leading the Fishermen to a 81-36 victory over South Bend last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco basketball players cheer on their teammates against South Bend. “The senior players are supplying great leadership, which contributes to an outstanding culture. Our team enjoys playing with and for each other. They know that they have teammates who can contribute to the team success and they all celebrate each win together. We don’t care who gets the credit as long as we have team success,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco senior guard Jaden Turner (10) shoots a fadeaway against South Bend. Turner scored 11 points in limited action.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore guard Kyle Morris (2) drives the lane for two of his 12 points against South Bend.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore Derek Cutting (3) prepares to shoot against South Bend.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco senior center Sam Glenn (33) drives to the basket against South Bend last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco head coach Bob Enos looks on during a game against South Bend. “This team is different from recent Ilwaco teams in that we have four legitimate 3-point shooters and three interior players that score the basketball. We have four guys that can be our point guard and we don’t drop off much. We are a little more well-rounded and versatile in most aspects of the game. We need to continue to share the ball and play solid defense,” Enos said.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore Beckett Turner (32) skies for two of a game-high 18 points, leading the Fishermen to a 81-36 victory over South Bend last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco players congratulate one another during a game against South Bend.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore guard Ethan Hopkins (5) passes to a teammate during a game against South Bend.
ILWACO — The Ilwaco boys basketball team is off to a blazing start.
Displaying strong leadership, unselfish play and rare versatility, the Fishermen (4-0) appear poised to make a deep run this season.
After tipping off the year with a single-digit win against Willapa Valley (83-74), Ilwaco has outscored their last three opponents (81-36, 86-52, 76-30), an average of 40 points.
Ilwaco coach Bob Enos credited stellar leadership and unselfish play in propelling the Fishermen to their fast start.
“The senior players are supplying great leadership, which contributes to an outstanding culture. Our team enjoys playing with and for each other. They know that they have teammates who can contribute to the team success and they all celebrate each win together. We don’t care who gets the credit as long as we have team success,” Enos said.
The team has displayed depth and versatility, a unique trait for school Ilwaco’s size that features eight sophomores among their top 13 players.
“This team is different from recent Ilwaco teams in that we have four legitimate 3-point shooters and three interior players that score the basketball. We have four guys that can be our point guard and we don’t drop off much. We are a little more well-rounded and versatile in most aspects of the game. We need to continue to share the ball and play solid defense,” Enos said.
Around the area: The Naselle boys basketball team improved to 4-0 after edging the Washington School of the Deaf 47-45 last week. The Naselle girls romped over Mary M. Knight 57-7, climbing to 3-1 on the season. The Ilwaco girls (2-2) evened their season record with a 48-40 victory over Clatskanie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.