Some area student-athletes have a break from competition this week before resuming their spring seasons.

The team with the largest cause for celebration recently is Naselle baseball, the returning 1B state champions. Thanks in large part to solid pitching from William Anderson, they defeated Elma/Oakville 6-2. Anderson struck out nine and walked one. Later, he had another good day at the plate against Mossyrock, a 5-0 win highlighted by senior Kolten Lindstrom’s grand slam home run in the third inning; Jack Strange added another in the sixth.

