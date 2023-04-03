Some area student-athletes have a break from competition this week before resuming their spring seasons.
The team with the largest cause for celebration recently is Naselle baseball, the returning 1B state champions. Thanks in large part to solid pitching from William Anderson, they defeated Elma/Oakville 6-2. Anderson struck out nine and walked one. Later, he had another good day at the plate against Mossyrock, a 5-0 win highlighted by senior Kolten Lindstrom’s grand slam home run in the third inning; Jack Strange added another in the sixth.
The team will play at Raymond April 6 and host Ocosta April 11. The Comet softball team was scheduled to host Wishkah April 13 and Ocosta April 14; NHS track athletes are at a meet in Raymond April 6 and another at South Bend April 13.
The Ilwaco softball squad experienced highs and lows last week. They defeated Ocosta 5-4 then were on the losing end of a 12-1 scoreline with Astoria. The team will travel April 8 to Tenino then head to Chief Leschi April 11.
Ilwaco baseball enjoyed a 19-4 win over Ocosta last week. The Fishermen host Hoquiam April 6 before traveling to Adna April 8 then a doubleheader April 11 at Chief Leschi.
Ilwaco soccer had a tough trio of matches, losing to Eatonville 4-0, Hoquiam 7-1 and Forks 4-1. The team will be away April 10 at Montesano with another road trip April 12 to Tenino. IHS golfers will be making their third trip to Cathlamet April 12. And the Fishermen track athletes next compete April 13 at Vernonia, Ore., with meets to follow April 15 at Banks, Ore., and April 18 at Montesano.
• Several schedules for the second half of the season have changed, so fans hoping to attend home games or travel should check with their schools (and the weather).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.