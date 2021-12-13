ILWACO — When Ilwaco plays winter sports, there are two Fishermen teams on the court.
And the cheerleading squad has been gearing up to play its role as the competitive seasons begin.
For coach Claire Bruncke, the number of students who considered participating was almost overwhelming. “I was really nervous — I had 26 signed up,” she said.
This contrasted with the busier fall, the first season back to almost-normal after the covid season shuffle. So many students opted for soccer, volleyball or cross country that just four girls remained to cheer the football team.
Attrition has winnowed the winter squad to 19.
With so many, Bruncke has divided them into two units, “blue” and “white.” They will trade off cheer opportunities so the sidelines aren’t too crowded during IHS basketball games.
The speech
As the student-athletes stretch, Bruncke begins practice with tips on washing the sometimes delicate cheerleader uniforms. It is an early-season speech she has delivered many times. Then the two units divide off into separate practice areas. Bruncke directs all operations with an eye on safety and team members like senior Lindsy Agee offer guidance as they practice stunts — the human pyramids that form the centerpiece of halftime demonstrations.
All this is accomplished in masks, following covid protocols for WIAA close-quarter sports activities.
Seniors and leaders
As they practice on a mat taped to the floor of the IHS cafeteria, another senior, Chloe Martin, is among those helping the newcomers. She has cheered all four years of her Ilwaco High School career. Taking a balanced stance for maximum stability, her hands naturally twist into a safe cradle to support a teammate’s foot as she is carefully swung aloft.
During a break, she is ready with an answer when asked why she cheers. “I like helping,” Martin said. “Bruncke is a good coach and I liked her as a teacher.”
In her younger years, she took part in ballet, but was discouraged from cheer for personal health reasons. “When I came into cheer in my freshman year, I liked the group of seniors and leaders,” she said. “I stuck with it.”
Even as covid restrictions disrupted her high school progression, she persevered. “I kept on it. Sports is what motivates me to keep my grades up.”
Forming bonds
Another enthusiastic contributor is Justyce Patana. The junior is in her second year of cheering. “I think it’s fun and a good way to get my mind off reality,” she said. “I enjoy all the girls here. They make my day better.”
Milly Gustafson has participated with the Little Ballet Theatre in Astoria. The prospect of new camaraderie attracted the sophomore to join the cheer squad. “I like it,” she said. “It’s a good community to form friendships and bonds.”
Under her mask, Bruncke is clearly smiling as she acknowledges the other reason for the significantly larger turnout for the winter season. Fall football in Washington is inevitably played in cold and wet.
“Now it’s warm — indoors!” she laughed. “And basketball is fun to watch in Ilwaco. It is a great environment to be in.”
