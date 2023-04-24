0426 CO sports rdp1.JPG

Senior Brayden Colombo of Naselle continues the family tradition of being skilled at javelin.

Ilwaco’s track program had a double workout last week, with a league meet at Montesano and participation an an invitational meet in Kalama.

At Montesano, junior Jacob Mathison won the 800m in 2:13.16. Senior Ayden Woodby won the 200 meters in a time of 24.49 and placed second in the 400m in 53.69 with freshman Cody Miller and junior Moises Mendez-Hernandez seventh and eighth with good times.

Junior Jacob Mathison, Ilwaco’s lone state qualifier in cross country last fall, is enjoying success at track.
Kaylin Shrives of Naselle, right, pictured with coach Rebekah Wirkkala at the state tournament last fall, will continue her volleyball career at an Oregon community college.

