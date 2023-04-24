Ilwaco’s track program had a double workout last week, with a league meet at Montesano and participation an an invitational meet in Kalama.
At Montesano, junior Jacob Mathison won the 800m in 2:13.16. Senior Ayden Woodby won the 200 meters in a time of 24.49 and placed second in the 400m in 53.69 with freshman Cody Miller and junior Moises Mendez-Hernandez seventh and eighth with good times.
Miller placed fifth in the 1600m in 5:26.37 with Mendez-Hernandez ninth; Mendez-Hernandez was also fourth in the 3200m.
Sophomore Wade Smith was third in the long jump with 15.9.5 and fifth in the pole vault with 8.0.
Sophomore Mya Cunningham, was third in the 800m in 3:00.17 and sixth in the 400m.
Freshman Nora Soule placed third in the 3200m in 15:32.90 and fourth in the 1600m in 6:46.43.
In field events, sophomore Esther Thomas was seventh in the triple jump and ninth in long jump.
At the Kalama Invitational Friday, Woodby placed fifth in the 400m with 54.12. Mathison was seventh in the 800 m with 2:10.57 and 10th in the 400 in 56.02.
The 4x200m relay saw the team of Mathison, Miller, Smith and Woodby place second in 1:40.19. Cunningham placed fifth in the 800m with 2:28.40
The squad has a busy few days ahead. They travel to Raymond April 27 then those who qualify will attend the Shelton invitational April 29. Ilwaco hosts its second home meet May 2.
Shining
At a league meet in Ocosta, Naselle track athletes continued to shine.
Junior Derek Suomela won the 400m in 59.35 with teammates Justin Moncy, a freshman, third in 1:10.78 and junior Jacob Pakenen fourth in 1:13.85.
Suomela also won the long jump with 18.04.00 and Pakenen placed third with 15.04.00.
Tyler Kirkman won the shot put with 40.06.00, was second in discus with 121.10, and fourth in javelin with 113.07.
The javelin was won by classmate Brayden Colombo with 125.07.
Freshman Jason Gardner was third in the 200m with 30.99.
Mylee Dunagan, a freshman, won two events. She had 4.04 in the high jump and 13.05.50 in the long jump; she placed second in triple jump with 27.07.50.
Senior Bella Colombo won the javelin at her fourth consecutive meet with a throw of 78.07
Paige Haataja, a freshman, placed third in shot put with 26.04.00 and third in javelin in 60.07.
At Friday’s Kalama meet, Suomela was third in the 400m with 53.43, third in high jump with 5.10 and sixth in long jump with 18.8.
Kirkman was fourth in discus with 122.8 and Colombo eighth with 107.1. Pakenen was seventh in pole vault with 10.0
For the girls, Mylee Dunagan placed second in the triple jump with 32.5, fourth in high jump with 4.8 and sixth in long jump with 14.5.5.
Colombo was seventh in the pole vault with 7.0 with senior Bella Dunagan vaulting 6.6. Colombo’s javelin throw of 84.5 was better than the prior meet but placed lower because of the number of schools participating. She was fourth in 100m hurdles with 18.71 and seventh in the 300m hurdles in 54.98.
Naselle hosts a home track meet April 27 before the May 2 trip to Ilwaco.
Solid
After coming up against Adna at Chehalis, Ilwaco golfers head to North Beach April. 26. The IHS soccer team lost 9-1 to Elma last week. The boys host Hoquiam April 26 then trek to Forks April 28.
In baseball, Naselle enjoyed a 13-1 win at Oakville, sparked by an 8-run fourth inning and solid pitching from Dean Helvey and William Anderson. The team travels to PeEll/Willapa Valley April 26 before two home games, Lake Quinault April 27 then Raymond/South April 28. Senior night is May 1 at home against Toledo, with the varsity starting at 3 p.m. and the JVs playing afterward.
Both Ilwaco baseball and softball teams were scheduled to follow a trip to PeEll/Willapa Valley with home clashes with Forks May 2. Ilwaco won the cross-county softball game last week, beating Naselle 17-1.
NHS softball had a weather-permitting trip to Mossyrock scheduled earlier this week, then will host Montesano JVs for senior night April 26. Three road trips follow, April 27 at Ilwaco, April 28 at Oakville and May 1 at Ocosta.
Signing
Senior Kaylin Shrives, one of the most versatile athletes at Naselle in recent years, has signed to play volleyball at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Ore. Shrives excelled on Comet volleyball and basketball teams, also turned out for cheerleading, and when younger was on the track squad.
• Spring bat-and-ball sports are subject to change based on rain. Soccer and track? Naaah.
