Ilwaco put up double-digit run totals in the fifth inning in both games of a double-header against North Beach to close out the regular season. Ilwaco scored 11 runs in the fifth for the comeback win in game one, then had a ten-run fifth to pull away in game two. Ilwaco came in already assured of third-place in the Pacific League, and will start their playoff season with an elimination game against Napavine in Adna Saturday at noon, with the winner to go on to face Adna.
There was confusion and drama between games, as North Beach initially decided to forfeit the second game. Hyaks' coach Dave Hinchen had been ejected from game one for going onto the field during a live play. North Beach played the rest of the first game under protest and threatened to appeal, though it is unclear how the protest can be anything more than symbolic with District playoffs starting in two days.
By rule, an ejection carries over into the second game. But because of the pending appeal, umpires initially told him they would allow him to coach game two, perhaps to avoid both games having to be replayed if North Beach won the appeal. However, between games, umpires got word that they could not allow Hinchen to return, and informed him of this ruling.
Hinchen declared he would forfeit the second game in protest. Rod Anderson announced the decision to a bewildered crowd. Some North Beach players went out to give the standard post-double-header hand-shakes to Ilwaco players. Hyak coaches yelled at them to get back to the dugout, but some players ignored this and continued fraternizing with the Fishermen. Meanwhile, umpires informed Hinchens that if he forfeited the game, he would have to instead serve the rest of his ejection in the team's next game. Hinchen relented, and the game was played.
Ilwaco didn't have regular starting pitchers Trenton Cox and Landin Frank available after the two threw 90 and 102 pitches, respectively, in losses to Pe Ell on Tuesday, when Ilwaco was fighting for a first-round playoff bye. The Fishermen likely would have wanted to rest Cox and Frank for Saturday regardless.
Bryan Sparks, Reese Tynkila, Ghannon Whelden and Trevor Hutson all pitched for Ilwaco, combining to allow just two walks in nine innings on the day. Tynkila struck out five of ten batters he faced in five and two thirds innings and was the winning pitcher in game one. Ghannon Whelden went three innings and allowed one run to pick up the win in game two.
