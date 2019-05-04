ADNA – Jeb Sheldon had Ilwaco's only hit in a 16-0 loss to Napavine in a loser-out play-in game for Districts. Napavine's Ben Woodrum was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, three in the third and ten in the fifth and final frame. Laythan Demarist's third-inning line drive went off the head of pitcher Landin Frank after glancing off his glove. Frank went down hard but recovered to pitch a five-inning complete game.
