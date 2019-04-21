Kolton Lindstrom hit a two-run home run over the left-field fence in Naselle's 11-0 home win over Ilwaco Saturday. Ethan Lindstrom allowed one hit in five innings.
Baseball: Naselle 11, Ilwaco 0 (5 innings)
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
