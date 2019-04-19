Cole Dorman, Joe Strange and Carson Bergeson combined to no-hit Oakville over five innings in the Comets' 17-0 home win Thursday.
Baseball: Naselle 17, Oakville 0 (five innings)
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
