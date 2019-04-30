Ilwaco dropped to 10-4, third place in the loss column in the Pacific League, with a double-header loss at Pe Ell Tuesday, April 30.
Baseball: Pe Ell over Ilwaco 10-0 and 11-5
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Season finale among busiest clam digs ever
- Washington Legislature's 2019 hits and misses
- Family reunited: Brothers and sister meet after a lifetime
- Democrats in Olympia pass new payroll tax, restrictions on household appliances and a bill favoring unions
- Threatened Guadalupe fur seal rescued near Surfside
- Halibut fishing to open May 2 with bigger quotas
- Audits showcase OBSD mishaps
- Proposed street vacation draws public critique
- Ocean Park artist draws on the past for inspiration
- Tall ships schedule May visit to Ilwaco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.