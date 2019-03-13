Beau Carlson hit a two-run first-inning home run, putting the defending Central League champion Mules on their way to a five-inning victory over Ilwaco in Cathlamet Wednesday.
The Mules scored three runs in the first inning, then three more in the second with the help of a Luke Brown triple. Beau Carlson ended it with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth, triggering the ten-run rule.
Ghannon Whelden had the only hit for Ilwaco, a second-inning single.
