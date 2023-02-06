Left to right: Ilwaco seniors Ione Sheldon (10), Zoey Zuern (5), Chloe Stringer (20), Olivia McKinstry (33) and Julianna Fleming (23) high-five during the starting lineup introduction versus North Beach on senior night.
Naselle seniors including Bella Colombo (13), Brynn Tarabochia (21), Bella Dunagan (12), Lauren Katyrniuk (11) and Kaylin Shrives (14) were honored on senior night against Three Rivers Christian last week.
Ilwaco junior forward Beckett Turner (32) drives in for a layup against Chief Leschi last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco players cheer during a game against Chief Leschi last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco junior Kyle Morris (2) watches for a rebound against Chief Leschi.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Zoey Zuern was recognized during the Ilwaco senior night last week against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ione Sheldon was recognized during the Ilwaco senior night last week against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Chloe Stringer was recognized during the Ilwaco senior night last week against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Julianna Fleming was recognized during the Ilwaco senior night last week against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Olivia McKinstry was recognized during the Ilwaco senior night last week against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco seniors were recognized before the game against North Beach last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco seniors are greeted by friends and family during a ceremony prior to their game against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco senior cheerleaders pose for a photo on senior night last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Left to right: Ilwaco senior band members Ewan Olson, Olina Dalton Gilbertson, Alaina Curry and Kaeden Lyster were honored on senior night last week during a game against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco senior Zoey Zuern (5) rises for a shot against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco senior Ione Sheldon (10) brings the ball up court against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco freshmen guard Sophia Bittner (3) rises for a shot against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco senior power foward Chloe Stringer (20) is fouled attempting a shot against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco senior power forward Olivia McKinstry (33) scores against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Left to right: Naselle players Brynn Tarabochia (21), Bella Colombo (13) Lauren Katyryniuk (11) return to their sideline after forcing a timeout against Three Rivers Christian last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior cheerleaders are honored during their home game last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior guard (11) drives to the hoop for two of her game-high 26 points she scored on senior night against Three Rivers Christian last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle junior Jacob Pakenen (12) rises for a dunk attempt during the Comets 92-17 romp over Three Rivers Christian last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle sophomore Jack Strange (4) glides for a layup against against Three Rivers Christian last week.
Crunch time is here for the Ilwaco and Naselle basketball teams, with all four varsity squads staring at playoff brackets and figuring out what is next if they win.
There are still three weeks of basketball, including brackets with potentially season-ending contests, before anyone can start talking about the WIAA state championships at the Spokane Arena.
The Naselle girls rounded out the regular season with a 58-32 defeat of Pe Ell and a 79-32 win over Mary M. Knight High School, before their 66-24 win over Three Rivers Christian amid senior night festivities.
Against the Trojans, the Comets led 25-14 at the half and continued to add more in the second. “We are moving in the right direction,” said head coach Marie Green, who played her entire squad. “My girls moved the ball well on offense and we made some great passing plays.”
Senior forward Lauren Katyryniuk scored 19 and classmate Bella Colombo had 13. Senior Kaylin Shrives and freshman Brooke Davis each grabbed eight rebounds.
It was a similar story — with more points — against the Owls, where the halftime score was 43-18. Katyryniuk scored 26, including five of the team’s 3-pointers, and Aubrey Katyryniuk added 20; Shrives scored 14 and was strong on the boards.
“We only had 10 turnovers and capitalized on the steals that we had,” said Green.
The 1B girls bracket in District 4 sees strong teams Mossyrock and Taholah both resting until Feb. 14 while others duke it out. Naselle overcame Wishkah Valley 83-23 Monday and will play Feb. 9 in a loser-out game against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Mary M. Knight and Three Rivers Christian.
The Naselle boys lost 50-47 on the road at Pe Ell before gearing up for last week’s senior night festivities, a 92-17 romp over Three Rivers Christian.
The Comets defeated Wishkah Valley 88-10 Monday and host Firm Foundation of Battle Ground Feb. 8 in a loser-out game. The bracket sees tough contests looming, with Mossyrock, Oakville and Willapa Valley enjoying byes to later rounds.
Ilwaco
Last week, the Ilwaco boys were on a rollercoaster. They defeated Ocosta 67-55, lost 86-60 to Chief Leschi and then beat North Beach 74-33.
They next play at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Montesano in the 2B District 4 playoffs. Their opponents are familiar neighbors Wahkiakum, which booked its place with a 71-48 win over Toledo. The winners play Feb. 15 against either Adna or Napavine, teams which also play Feb. 8. The losers in the Fishermen-Mules tussle have Ocosta waiting for them in Rochester Feb. 10.
The Ilwaco girls were on a roll. They beat Ocosta 56-17, traveled to Chief Leschi for a 56-42 win, then celebrated the seniors with a 59-18 home win over North Beach. They were playing Toutle Lake at Montesano Feb. 7. The winner plays in Kelso 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 against the winner of a clash between Raymond and Adna. The losers of the Fishermen-Ducks’ game play 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 against Chief Leschi at Black Hills High School in Tumwater.
