ASTORIA — Freshman Gabby Bell had a team-best 27 Stableford points, helping Ilwaco to a team score of 90 that was fourth place out of eight teams competing at the Astoria Invitational, held at the Astoria Country Club Monday, April 15.
A high score is good in the Stableford system, which rewards golfers for good holes more than it punishes them for bad ones.
In the girls team’s first 18-hole round of the year, Bell kept her solid day going on a grueling stretch of the back nine.
“On the back nine there’s a stretch of four par fives in a row, which can be mentally challenging,” coach Bob Enos said. Bell excelled on that stretch, part of the reason she led the team in Stableford points.
By regular scoring, Faith Richardson would have had a 116, edging Bell’s 117, with Sunny Kemmer shooting 118 and Maggie Jacobson 119. Richardson and Jacobson each contributed 23 to Ilwaco’s Stableford score, and Kemmer had 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.