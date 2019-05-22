TUMWATER – Blake Kukula won his third consecutive 1B/2B state golf championship, shooting 73-71 Tuesday and Wednesday at Tumwater Valley Golf Course to win by six strokes.
Crosspoint's Ethan Heydel and Alex Weirth were both within two strokes of the Ilwaco star at the end of play Tuesday. Tyler St. Onge of Wahkiakum and Benneth Gray of Colfax each within three of Kukula at that point. But Kukula gained a bit of separation on day two.
Gabby Bell reached day two of the state girls' tournament, hitting the cut line of 96 to tie for 38th after Tuesday, then slipped to 102 on Wednesday.
Faith Richardson shot 107 on Tuesday.
Tenyson Ramsey, the alternate coming out of Districts, unexpectedly got to play when a Life Christian golfer pulled out due to an injury, a game-time decision. He shot 107.
