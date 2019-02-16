Ilwaco created total chaos with its full-court press in the final minutes, but the Fishermen's comeback fell short in a season-ending 71-62 loss to Adna Friday. Ilwaco, which trailed by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, cut a 14-point lead to four in a span of 1:34, forcing four turnovers during that stretch. But Adna scored on a few press-breaks and survived with the nine-point win.
Ilwaco, the second seed out of the Pacific League, had two byes to start Districts but fell short against Central League third seed Kalama Wednesday before Central League four-seed Adna eliminated them in Friday's game.
