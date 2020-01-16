ILWACO – Parker Kaech lifted Ilwaco to victory in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points as Ilwaco outscored Naselle 20-7 in the period for a 64-56 comeback win Thursday, Jan. 16. Kaech finished with 22 points on the night.
Ilwaco took a 21-12 lead on the strength of Joe Nisbett's early dominance, but Kolby Glenn brought the Comets back with 11 second-quarter points to cut the lead to 29-28 at halftime.
Jimmy Strange went right at the basket, got fouled and hit two free throws seven seconds into the third quarter to give Naselle the lead. He continued on the attack, finishing with 17 points.
