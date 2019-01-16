Ilwaco took control in the third quarter to earn a quality win Tuesday. The Fishermen broke a 23-23 halftime tie, outscoring the Navigators 25-13 in the third as Alex Kaino and Parker Kaech broke through against a solid Navigator defense. Kaech scored all nine of his points in the quarter. Kaino scored eight in the quarter and 23 for the game.
Northwest Christian fell to 10-3 in Pacific League play, while fourth-place Ilwaco improved to 9-4.
