Alex Kaino scored nine of Ilwaco's first 18 points and Joe Nisbett added 10 second-quarter points, putting Ilwaco on its way to a 79-42 home win over Pe Ell Friday. Kaino finished with 18 points, Nisbett with 17.
Boys Basketball: Ilwaco 79, Pe Ell 42
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
