RAYMOND — John Glenn got Ilwaco through its offensive struggles, scoring 20 points in a 57-49 road win over Raymond Saturday, Jan. 26.
The Seagulls (5-13 overall, 5-11 league play) led Ilwaco (13-5, 12-4) 30-28 late in the second quarter, but eight quick points by Glenn put Ilwaco ahead. He hit a three, scored on the break on a pass from Tenyson Ramsey, then made his fourth three-pointer of the half for a 36-32 halftime lead.
Reese Tynkila’s eight third-quarter points helped Ilwaco extend the lead to 48-40.
With under five and a half minutes left, Glenn heaved a 25-foot, off balance three as the shot clock expired and got it to go in to make it 54-41.
Raymond’s Jose Delgado had two steals in the final minute, but the Seagulls did not get closer than eight.
Raymond had some blowout losses in December, including 73-26 against Ilwaco. But the Seagulls have been more competitive in January, a 50-point loss to Life Christian earlier in the week notwithstanding. They beat Chief Leschi by 23 after losing to them in December, and gave Willapa Valley a five-point game after previously losing to them by 26.
Ilwaco, in fourth place in the Pacific League at week’s end, will host Ocosta Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.
