ILWACO — Alex Kaino caught fire with 10 points in the game’s first three minutes, putting Ilwaco on its way to a 72-25 blowout of South Bend on Saturday, Jan. 12.
Parker Kaech led Ilwaco with 24 points, most of them early as the Fishermen (9-5, 8-4 in league play) built a huge lead over the Indians (2-12, 1-11). Ethan Cavin and Jayden Turner entered in the fourth quarter for their varsity debuts, with Cavin scoring nine quick points.
Kaino’s second three-pointer gave Ilwaco a 15-2 lead less than three minutes in. Parker Kaech piled on with a fast-break layup and a three-pointer off a John Glenn steal, then came up with a steal at mid-court and scored on the play for a 25-6 lead at the 2:53 mark of the first quarter. Ilwaco led 27-7 after a quarter.
Kaech knocked down a three over South Bend’s 3-2 zone to open the second period, giving him 15 points in the first nine minutes. John Glenn added his second and third threes of the half. Fueled by eight three-pointers, Ilwaco led 45-13 at halftime.
Cavin, who had scored 18 points in two quarters in the junior varsity game earlier in the evening, entered along with Turner and fellow varsity-JV swinger Blake Kukula in the fourth quarter. Right away he came up with the offensive rebound of a missed Kaech free throw, snaring it after it was tipped by Joe Nisbett and getting fouled himself on the play. Cavin hit one of two free throws for his first career point, then hit two three-pointers. With 1:37 left, Cavin careened into the defense on a one-man fast break, drew the foul and made both free throws.
Kaino finished with 17 points and eight assists to supplement Kaech’s 24-point night. Ilwaco will host Pe Ell on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
