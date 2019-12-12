Joe Nisbett scored 25 points as Ilwaco demolished South Bend 74-16. The 6'9" Nisbett had eight of Ilwaco's first 15 points, forcing the Indians to double-team, after which Ilwaco took advantage from three-point range to expand its lead.
Boys basketball: Ilwaco 74, South Bend 16
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
