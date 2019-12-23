NESTUCCA, Oregon — Ilwaco’s Keegan Kemmer had a first-round pin in finals to win the 17-team Hagerty Invitational in Nestucca Saturday, Dec. 21.
Aidan Auttelett placed second and Chris Lake took third, and Malachi Taylor and Tristan Walker were both fourth, helping Ilwaco to a third-place team finish.
