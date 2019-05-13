OCEAN SHORES – Brendan Chabot’s 45 led Ilwaco’s boys golf team to a second-place team finish at a four-team, nine-hole competition Tuesday, May 7. Ilwaco had the only girls golf team with enough golfers to record a team score, finishing at 222.
Ethan Knopski carded a 50, Charley Short a 51 and Tenyson Ramsey a 52.
Maggie Jacobson led Ilwaco’s girls with a 54, Faith Richardson shot 55, Gabby Bell had a 56 and Sunny Kemmer scored a 61.
