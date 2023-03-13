Ilwaco’s golf tradition is evident from the sign at the town’s entrance signaling state champion successes.
But it has been a while.
Keaton Burnett was appointed coach last year. A standout at Woodland during his high school years, he had a small but enthusiastic squad in 2022 and played the season with an eye on building on Ilwaco’s rich history of high school golf success.
With the graduation of Gabby Bell and Noah Cherry, others are stepping up.
Returning senior Zoey Zuern, who plays soccer and basketball, will complete her high school athletic career on the links. Also returning are Samantha Grote, Logan Siewert, Blake Bell and Korbyn Tucker.
“Zoey Zuern placed second in districts last year and I think she has a great chance to win this year,” the coach said. “Blake and Logan also advanced to districts last year, and I hope to see them there again at the end of the season.
“My hope is to have Ilwaco be a much larger presence at this year's district tournament now that we have twice as many players.
The enthusiasm surprised and delighted the coach.
“I wasn't expecting this level of turnout, but I'm glad to see this many players interested in the game of golf,” he said. “I was worried that losing two seniors last year would make us one of the smallest teams in the league, but now we should match other teams.”
Some players are learning their way around the clubs.
“I have a lot on my plate this year as most of the new recruits are brand new to the game.” But that comes with a positive side. “The good news about being a blank slate is that we don't have to try and break bad habits with their swing that most untrained golfers accumulate over the years,” Burnett added.
“I hope that these new players are able to enjoy the game as this is a sport that can be played for decades after their high school career is over.”
Burnett is aided by volunteer assistant coach Brad Bell. “Brad is an avid golfer and is often at the course playing with his son Blake and other team members,” Burnett said. “He also attends most of the matches and is very supportive of all team members. I can't be everywhere at once, so I’m very grateful to have his help when he has time.”
The season begins with two trips east to Wahkiakum March 22, March 27 with a third visit April 12. The team will play at home — at Surfside — May 3.
