Ilwaco boys wrestling at Seaside on Friday at 3 and Saturday at 8 a.m.
Ilwaco girls wrestling at Kelso at 3:30 p.m. Friday, TBD Saturday.
Ilwaco boys basketball will visit Chief Leschi Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. and host Life Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
Ilwaco girls basketball will visit Ocosta Jan. 9 at 7 p.m., go to Chief Leschi Jan. 10 for a 5:45 p.m. game, and host Life Christian Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5:45.
Naselle boys basketball at Knappa 7:30 p.m. Friday and at home against Three Rivers Tuesday Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.