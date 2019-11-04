ONALASKA — Ilwaco’s Daniel Quintana edged Noah Phillips of Northwest Christian by 1.3 seconds to win the Saturday, Nov. 2 District Championship race at Onalaska, breaking a personal record with a 15:44.43 run in the 5000-meter race.
Ilwaco’s boys and girls teams each finished in the top five, which means both advance all seven varsity runners to the state level.
Quintana had the fastest time of any 1B/2B runner this year Saturday. He trailed Phillips closely most of the course, which went twice around a lake and around a field, but burst out in front in the final moments.
Quintana avenged a league championship defeat by Phillips the previous week.
The two go into this week’s State Championship as the favorites. Phillips, who finished in 15:45.73 on Saturday, was second at State last year and is the top returning runner.
Quintana has seven wins and two runner-up finishes as a sophomore rookie.
Quintana’s and Phillips’ times Saturday were the two fastest among the state’s 1B/2B runners this season.
Phillips’ teammate, Cameron Nielson, was third in Saturday’s race and shot up to fourth on the 1B/2B leaderboard with a 15:50.65.
Kobe Deutscher of Pope John Paul II High School is third with a 15:49.7 in an October race.
Estella Sheldon led Ilwaco’s girls to a fourth-place finish with a personal-best 20:36.3. She finished 12th, after taking 26th at Districts last year and 13th the season before.
Daniel Whiting also set a personal record at 16:38.1, taking tenth and knocking 10 seconds off his previous best set at Districts last year. He helped Ilwaco’s boys to a second-place finish behind Northwest Christian.
Tristan Trudell was 16th in the boys’ field of over 109 runners at 17:18.38.
Emma Brundage took 23rd, up from 54th the previous year, with a 22:33.01. Alex Carper finished in 21:51.89 to place 30th in a field of 85 runners.
Tazlina Thomas was two spots behind at 22:07.46. Nisa Mendoza finished in 22:45.23, Kaytlenn Whelden followed at 23:09.61, and Daniela Mendez came in at 25:23.7.
In the boys’ race, Logan Simonson took 43rd at 18:20.94, followed 12/100ths later by Colton McNabb. Brady Rasmussen had a 18:39.03 run, Logan Roush a 19:11.1.
The State tournament will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at Pasco.
The top five teams from Districts all advanced, as did all individual runners in the top 35.
