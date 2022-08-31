Vicente Bautista was first to arrive at cross country practice.
As the Ilwaco High School junior watched for teammates to arrive, he talked about his season goals.
“I want to push myself past my limits,” he said.
Then he grinned, “And beat Moises in every race.”
Just then a handful of others, including Moises Mendez Hernandez, walked through the steel stadium gate on to the track.
Bautista’s comment was the essence of cross country — friendly rivalries with teammates that encourage everyone to try harder.
When pressed, Bautista had more. “It’s the thrill of being with these other people,” he smiled.
Coach Sarah Taylor’s T-shirt reflected that camaraderie. Its slogan read, “Ilwaco XC. We’re a family.”
Seniors departed
Taylor’s squad is small and young. Fourteen student-athletes turned out for early practices. There was not a senior among them. “We have a good group of boys, but very few girls,” the coach said.
Last year was different. Three experienced senior boys included Daniel Quintana, the defending 2B state champion. He managed to replicate that feat at Pasco, generating applause throughout Washington’s running community.
And three senior girls who had been stalwarts of the Ilwaco program, Tazlina Thomas, Emma Brundage and Sabrina Lessenden, were among leading runners in every race.
But they have run off to college now.
District prospects
This fall, the boys’ roster features other juniors Liam Kerwin, Paul Kuhn, Jacob Mathison and new runner Julian Frazer, They are joined by sophomores Wyse Mulinix, Alex Valencia, Carter Humphreys, Sammy Lloyd and Skyler Saltzman.
Ilwaco’s 11 boys will be vying for seven varsity spots, determined by their finish times at the league meet. That’s Valencia’s goal. “I want to make varsity and make district,” he said.
His analysis of the challenges of the sport is simple. “You just keep on going,” he said. “If you stop, you don’t want to keep on going!”
Heading for state?
For the girls, sophomores Esther Thomas and Sarah Limbocker and freshman Nora Soule will carry Ilwaco’s hopes.
“Nora was injured in eighth grade, but she does a lot of running on her own time,” her coach said.
The freshman ran in seventh grade, but later had to recover from a broken ankle suffered during basketball. However, Soule demonstrated her prowess during her last track season, with wins in the mile and 400 meters and solid showings in the 800 and shot put.
“My goal is to make it to state, which I think I can do if I put my mind to it and work hard,” she said.
New event
The competitive season begins with the “Elk Run,” a new event for Ilwaco, being hosted across the river in Jewell Sept. 10. “It is close so I hope parents will go to watch,” Taylor said.
More familiar courses follow in Hoquiam Sept. 14 and Kalama Sept. 22. The Three-Course Challenge at Camp Rilea in Oregon, with its mud pit, is Sept. 24. Ilwaco’s sole home meet will be Oct. 4. State is Nov. 5.
Ilwaco 2022 Cross Country Schedule
Sept. 10. Jewell, Ore.
Sept. 14. Hoquiam
Sept. 22. Kalama
Sept. 24. Camp Rilea, Ore.
Oct. 4. Black Lake (h)
Oct. 13. Toledo
Oct. 20. Ocosta
Oct. 29. Rainier (District)
Nov. 5. Pasco (State 2B)
All away except Oct. 4 home meet; times vary.
