SPOKANE — There was no fairytale for the Ilwaco Fishermen at the WIAA state championships Wednesday. The St. George’s Dragons advanced to the next round with a 59-41 win.
The victory came despite a promising first quarter in which the Fishermen came out fighting for every rebound and demonstrating some nice passing skills.
(0) comments
