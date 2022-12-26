Ilwaco eight-grader Brooklyn Avalon protects the ball against concentrated defense by Willapa Valley senior Brooklyn Patrick in basketball action last week. Also pictured are IHS players Mikaila Warfield and Natalie Gray. Defending for the Vikings, at right, is junior Lauren Emery. Five early 3-pointers gave the Lady Fisherman a lead which they retained throughout the game en route to a 65-41 win.
Senior Olivia McKinstry is a key weapon in Ilwaco’s arsenal, breaking up opponents’ offense and contributing intensity to the Lady Fishermen’s play. Here she encounters Willapa Valley’s talented senior forward Grace Huber.
PATRICK WEBB
Guard Ione Sheldon, right, breaks out of defense supported by Ilwaco teammates Julianna Fleming, left, and Natalie Gray during action against Willapa Valley. The Lady Fishermen won 65-41.
PATRICK WEBB
Eighth-grader Mikaila Warfield had another team-high scoring performance, this time with 21 points, as the Ilwaco basketball team defeated Willapa Valley.
PATRICK WEBB
ILWACO — Home fans hooted approval as tireless senior guard Ione Sheldon confidently sank a swishing three-pointer to boost Ilwaco’s early lead.
Moments later she did it again and the Lady Fishermen went on to defeat 1B neighbors Willapa Valley 65-41 last week.
Ilwaco built an early 26-8 lead, thanks largely to Sheldon and freshman Sophia Bittner, who contributed her nine points with three impressive first-quarter shots.
That meant Ilwaco was ahead throughout the contest. The Vikings scored one more point than IHS in the quarters either side of halftime, but that 15-point margin was too much for any true comeback. The home team extended its lead in the fourth as Valley faltered, despite being led by effervescent senior Brooklynn Patrick, who scored nine, plus a team-high 13 points from classmate Grace Huber.
The IHS effort was characterized by vigorous play by two seniors, Chloe Stringer and Olivia McKinstry. As the second half began, Stringer powered her way to score and was fouled in the process; she sank the free throw with a quiet confidence. McKinstry scored 10 points, and proved a positive nuisance to unbalance any Valley momentum. Zoey Zuern, another senior guard, played with spark, creating space away from attentive defenders to hit both her scores from far out.
Ilwaco’s day
One late play signaled it would always be Ilwaco’s day. A crisp display of passing from three fast-circling IHS players ended with the ball bobbling away into a Valley defender’s grasp. But it popped out — straight into the possession of an alert Mikaila Warfield, who grabbed it, strode in to the hoop and seized the two points.
The eighth grader wasn’t done. She lobbed the ball in for the last of her game-high 21 points as the clock counted away the final moments. Classmate Brooklyn Avalon added another lay-in and feisty senior Julianna Fleming’s final shot set the scoreboard in stone.
Afterward, Head Coach Ned Bittner reflected briefly on the 5-1 season. “It is still a ‘work-in-progress.’” he said. “We are working through some things, defense, pressing and fundamentals.”
IHS will play at the Willapa Valley Tournament Dec. 29 and 30. The new year schedule begins with a trip to Ocosta Jan. 4 then a home game against Chief Leschi Jan. 6.
