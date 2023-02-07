RAYMOND — Eight Ilwaco wrestlers have advanced from sub-regional meets, all one step away from qualifying for the state championships.

That step is next Saturday. Seven boys will wrestle at Kalama; the lone girl, Bethany Martin, will travel to Shelton. All will be seeking to place in the top five in their weight classes to advance to the WIAA 2B state tournament in Tacoma in mid-February.

