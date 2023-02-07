RAYMOND — Eight Ilwaco wrestlers have advanced from sub-regional meets, all one step away from qualifying for the state championships.
That step is next Saturday. Seven boys will wrestle at Kalama; the lone girl, Bethany Martin, will travel to Shelton. All will be seeking to place in the top five in their weight classes to advance to the WIAA 2B state tournament in Tacoma in mid-February.
Martin wrestled at Hoquiam, placing fourth in the 235-pound division. The senior is enjoying her final year at Ilwaco High School and hopes to continue wrestling. “It’s been a really good season. It has been enjoyable to travel around,” she said, commending coaches Larry Kemmer and Frank Womack. “Larry and Frank have both worked with me to become who I am today. And the boys are supportive.”
For the Ilwaco boys wrestling at Raymond last Saturday, Wade Smith placed second in the 138-pound division with teammate Alex Valencia finishing seventh, the final qualifying place.
Xavier Smith was third at 113. Fourth-place finishes were earned by Jace Linthakhan at 106 and Yunior Bautista Cruz at 126.
Luis Mendez was fifth at 120 and Marcus Lynch placed seventh at 195.
While celebrating their achievements, Kemmer, the head coach, commended Cody Miller and Christian Olivio, two team members who did not advance.
“Cody’s first loss was to the champion and second to another placer later,” the coach said. “He has come a long way this year and we are excited to have him in the program. Christian also lost both matches to eventual placers and had a tough go.”
Despite Saturday’s results, both have been significant contributors all year. “Christian and Cody are a couple of vital pieces of our team and we are lucky to have them,” Kemmer said. “Not only do they work hard, but they work their teammates even harder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.