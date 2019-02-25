Ilwaco High School basketball star Erika Glenn was named Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 2B female athlete of the week for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 16.
In three district games that week, she averaged 19 points, leading Ilwaco to a second-place finish.
