MENLO – Chad Flemetis forced overtime with a three-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining, and Willapa Valley went on to beat Ilwaco 70-64. Flemetis also had three-pointers with 1:11 and 2:50 to go in regulation, part of his 13-point fourth quarter that brought Valley back from an eight-point deficit.
Flemetis's three with 1:11 remaining cut the Ilwaco lead to 58-55, setting up a frenetic final stretch. Valley's Logan Walker intercepted an entry pass to Joe Nisbett, but Nisbett stole it right back from behind. Calvin Baze then lost it back to Valley on a drive to the basket, but Joseph Pulsifer missed a potential tying three the other way.
Valley then intentionally fouled Parker Kaech with 21.3 seconds left. He missed the front end, but the rebound went right to Baze. Baze was fouled, but he in turn missed the front end.
On the final Valley possession, Walker looked for a shot, but Kaech forced him to give it up. Walker found Flemetis, who nailed the contested three to tie it at 58.
Out of an Ilwaco timeout with 5.2 remaining, Baze went the length of the court but was short with a contested ten-footer at the buzzer.
In overtime, Walker buried a fade-away and Flemetis slashed to the basket for a layup for a four-point Valley lead. Meanwhile, Ilwaco struggled with execution on its first several possessions. Nisbett fouled out on a push-off away from the ball with 2:16 remaining.
Ilwaco stayed in the game with defensive plays. Jaden Turner blocked Carter Pearson's shot from behind with Valley in a three-on-one break. Baze's pressure forced an errant pass that was intercepted by Bubba Douglas. Baze was fouled on the ensuing fast break and hit both free throws, cutting it to 62-60 with 1:37 remaining in overtime.
Valley coach Jay Pearson called time-out just as the Vikings were again throwing the ball away against the press. Walker then drew a non-shooting foul as he got through the press, setting up another baseline-out-of-bounds pass. Baze stole the pass, but the ball came loose, a Valley player dove on top of Baze, and the ball ended up being out of bounds off Baze. Baze and Cole Buchanan knocked each other down away from the ball jostling for position on the ensuing in-bound; neither was called for a foul, and the pass went to Walker, who again got fouled by Kaech with 1:21 remaining and hit both free throws for a 64-60 lead.
Baze found a meandering path to the basket to again cut it to two, but then bumped Flemetis while trying to trap him in a full-court press. Baze left the game with his fifth foul, and Flemetis sank both free throws to make it 66-62 with 1:03 left.
Ilwaco had a turnover and missed three on its next two possessions, and Valley extended the lead to six. Whiting then hit a basket while being fouled, but missed the free throw that would have completed the three-point play with 31.5 left, and the Vikings closed out the win.
