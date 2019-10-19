Dylan Simonson rushed for the winning 38-yard touchdown with 2:25 left, boosting Ilwaco to a 12-6 victory over Fort Vancouver Friday, Oct. 18.
On a counter play that worked as designed, Ilwaco had the defense going to its right and Simonson headed the opposite direction. Simonson got past the defensive line, built a head of steam, exploded past a tackler at the next level and was off to the races.
Ilwaco's aggressive blitzing shut down the Trappers' final drive. Inside linebacker Bubba Douglas came unblocked and batted down a pass on first-down, then followed with a sack on the next play. After a gain by Fort Vancouver on a revers play, Parker Kaech came unblocked from his outside linebacker spot for the sack, giving the Fishermen the ball back with 52 seconds left and allowing them to go into victory formation.
Kaech returned a punt for a touchdown early in the first quarter, but the game settled into a stalemate after that point. Ilwaco put Jackson Wilkin back at quarterback for the second half after two and a half games with Kaech at the position, but the trench warfare continued.
Fort Vancouver managed a methodical touchdown drive that began with them fumbling the ball forward for nine yards and continued as the Trappers ground out conversions on third and fourth downs, finally scoring to tie it with 7:06 left.
Simonson scored his game-winner on the ensuing Ilwaco possession.
