Ilwaco cross country runners Logan Simonson, Daniel Quintana, Emma Brundage and Sabrina Lessenden, all seniors, ran well at the District meet in Rainier and will advance to run at the WIAA state championship in Pasco next Saturday. Quintana won the state individual title as a sophomore in 2019; there was no corresponding race last year because of covid health safety restrictions.
RAINIER — Ilwaco will send four seniors to the WIAA state cross country meet. Two boys and two girls will race in Pasco Saturday.
Daniel Quintana won the 2B District race at Rainier Saturday in 16:39.8, about five seconds ahead of junior Asher Ingram of Northwest Christian at Lacey. It was his third District win in a row. “He ran a smart, hard race,” said Coach Sarah Taylor.
IHS classmate Logan Simonson booked his place at state by finishing seventh in 18:03.4. “Logan has made huge improvements over the last few years. He ran very well and was pleased to be in the top 10,” his coach said.
Cedar Tree Classical Christian School of Ridgefield earned the district team title; Ilwaco placed fifth.
Quintana has won every race he has participated in this season except one — the league meet at Ocosta Oct. 21 at which Ingram pushed him into second; Simonson was sixth that day.
For the girls, Emma Brundage and Sabrina Lessenden placed fifth and sixth respectively at District with times of 21:25.25 and 21:44.04 and both advanced to run at state. The race was won by Madison Ingram, a freshman from Northwest Christian, whose time was 19:26.87. Stevenson and Rainier were the top schools.
Brundage’s goal was fifth and she accomplished that, said Taylor. “She ran very well. Sabrina really pushed herself at the end and moved into the sixth spot. She ran a brave race.”
Another senior, Tazlina Thomas, pushed hard but missed advancing to state by just one place. “She raced very hard and had a successful senior season,” Taylor said. She noted that nearly all of the Ilwaco runners taking part clocked a season-best time.
The Pasco course will be new for Lessenden; Brundage and Simonson have run it twice before. Quintana was debuting the year he won.
