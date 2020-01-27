PE ELL — Ilwaco hammered Pe Ell 56-37 on Friday, Jan. 24.
Bubba Douglas helped the Fishermen through a slow start with seven straight points in the first quarter. Ilwaco led 12-5 after one and 29-12 at halftime.
Joe Nisbett had 14 of his 16 points in the second half, as the team became patient on offense and got the ball in to him.
“We struggled in the first quarter,” Ilwaco coach Tim Harrell said. “In the second half we took better shots. Early on we weren’t patient, and we didn’t utilize Joe.”
Parker Kaech added 13 points for Ilwaco.
