Friday girls basketball: Ilwaco 67, Life Christian 28 By AARON MEAD Chinook Observer 18 hrs ago Erika Glenn scored 28 points in Ilwaco's blowout victory Friday. Ilwaco led 45-7 at halftime and improved to 3-0.
