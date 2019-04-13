ILWACO – Arianna Bell held the Hyaks to two runs on two hits and had three hits of her own in the opener, and Gracie Barnett got the win in the nightcap, as Ilwaco swept a Friday double-header from North Beach 13-2 and 11-7. Hannah Hines and Jordyn Taft also had three hits in game one, while Jaymie Patana went 2 for 2 with two walks in the second game.
Friday softball double-header: Ilwaco over North Beach, 13-2 and 11-7
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
