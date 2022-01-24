Teammates. Appearing as different as can be.
They wrestle in weight classes 60 pounds apart.
But they share two qualities coaches dream about — coachability and a zest for improvement.
“The difference between them is their personalities,” says Larry Kemmer, head wrestling coach at Ilwaco High School.
Bethany Martin is a junior with five years of experience battling on the wrestling mat.
Brianna Wall is an eighth grader gaining significant attention in her second season.
They’re Ilwaco’s 2022 version of girl power. And the 10 boys on the Fishermen team are their most raucous supporters when they face an opponent.
Girls, boys treated the same
Once, girls wrestling was a novelty, attracting an occasional maverick who contested with the boys. No more! Washington was the third state to create a separate state tournament for girls back in 2007. Two Ilwaco girls have stood on the podium at the Tacoma Dome Mat Classic and received WIAA state medals.
And from their performances in this covid-disrupted season, Martin and Wall are inexorably staking claims to be recognized.
Kemmer is happy to highlight their individual skills, but emphasizes their similarities.
“They both wrestle hard and they both work hard,” he says.
Because of their contrasting sizes, Martin and Wall don’t match up with each other. Practice is with comparable sized boys.
“There is really no difference,” says Kemmer. “We teach exactly the same stuff to the girls. Nothing is different. They are just one of the team.”
And with that, comes support. “We are like a family,” Kemmer adds.
Good listeners
In prior years, as many as 30 wrestlers have pulled on blue and yellow Ilwaco uniforms. The covid shutdown hit wrestling the hardest because it is the closest-contact WIAA sport. This season began as normal, but scheduling changes caused by covid outbreaks — plus bad weather — have disrupted everything. IHS’s new athletic director, Sean Cease, dodges and weaves like the receivers he coaches on the football field, amending schedules.
With just a dozen student athletes, Kemmer is focused.
Early indications are promising. Returning state placer Chris Lake is in his final season, performing well; several other boys are beginning to shine and could be in contention at regionals next month.
And the two girls are earning applause.
“They both listen well. If we show them something, they at least try it. If it works, they keep using it.” If not, Kemmer and assistant coach Frank Womack have them review videotaped matches to pinpoint deficiencies. “That’s how we make a lot of our corrections,” Kemmer notes.
A smart kid
Martin’s success in the 190-pound division has included placing first at Forks and eighth when facing wrestlers from larger schools at Kelso. “She’s a smart kid and works hard,” says Kemmer. Womack agrees. “She has this kind of drive behind her — nothing is going to hold her back.”
Weight — and how you use it — is an inevitable element of wrestling, where bouts begin with both athletes standing but are soon about grappling an opponent on the mat and trying to pin them or score points by “nearfalls” or escapes.
Kemmer’s summary of the basic qualities needed in the weight classes is simple. “The bottom half is all speed. The middle is power and speed. And the upper level is all power. If you have anybody with speed and power at the upper weights, you’re good.“
Martin has learned what works for her. “That’s where she excels,” Kemmer says. “She isn’t the fastest, but she’s powerful and knows how to use her weight to her advantage.”
Fun competition
Martin realizes she is on a journey. “I have some stuff to improve on. It’s not a sport where you have something down,” she says. “There’s always things that you can improve on.”
In the fall, Martin was the lone girl on the Ilwaco football team, contributing to the line on offense and defense. Come track season, she will hope to race and compete in long jump and shot put. Like Kaylin Shrives, Naselle’s talented junior, Martin practices throwing the boys’ shot, which is 3 pounds heavier, to build strength.
Her goal in wrestling beyond the high school season is to compete on a traveling club team. “It is fun and a challenge with the boys.
Since I started, it is something I do every year.”
Her supportive sister, Chloe Martin, is a year ahead of her at IHS. Chloe briefly wrestled in eighth grade, but since then has been a stalwart on the cheer squad through all four years of high school. She is Bethany’s No. 1 fan, acknowledging the value of wrestling for her sister’s well-being. “It helps her take care of her emotions,” Chloe says.
Good conditioning, timing
Before Christmas, Wall wrestled briefly in the Hilltop Middle School program, which is also coached by Kemmer and Womack. As the lone eighth-grade girl, the coaches sought to move her to IHS to better test her strengths. But scheduling was an issue because Wall is an enthusiastic participant in another sport. She travels with her parents and brother to motorcycle competitions around the nation.
“She started in the middle-school season and it was a stretch to get her to come up to the high school because she had to take time off from dirt bike riding,” says Kemmer.
However, wrestling training will help with upper-body strength and endurance needed for motorcycling, he noted.
Her folks agree. “It is perfect timing — it keeps her in shape for racing dirt bikes,” says her mom, Tara Magnuson.
“She is tough,” adds her father, Josh Wall. “She works hard to make weight and keep weight. She likes winning. She is very competitive.”
For the coaches, her willingness to learn has proved the move up to IHS to be worthwhile. “She has come a lot further and picked up some skills — she is super easy to coach,” Womack said.
A win vs. Winlock
Amid the hurry-up-but-wait of a multiple-school meet in the Ilwaco gym, Wall hangs out with her teammates, all eyeing the stop-start action and watching students play with their phones or laze on the bleachers. At one point, one of the other wrestler’s mothers sits behind her and lovingly braids the 13-year-old’s long blonde hair with practiced hands.
When her name is called, Wall collects some paperwork from the announcer’s table and circles around the mat and delivers it to the scorekeeper. Her opponent, Kai Welton of Winlock, follows; together they watch the prior bout conclude.
Both walk out to the center of the circle and fix green and red tags to their ankles. Referees raise hands with similar colored wrist bands to indicate which wrestler scores points.
The student athletes shake hands. The official steps back and signals to start.
Welton ducks low to try and take Wall down; they tussle and spin around before hitting the mat,
Wall tries one, two, three times to trap Welton into a pin position. As the first minute ticks by, her dominance is becoming evident, confirmed when the referee raises his arm to the scorekeeper to signal points. Ilwaco teammates holler encouragement then applaud as the official bangs the mat with his palm to signal the pin.
He lifts her arm in the traditional rite of victory.
Shooting for the stars
After changing into street clothes, the eighth grader is no longer a threat.
“I am a very competitive person,” Wall says, echoing her parents. “I push myself to be the best. I am not a big team-sports person. I like individual sports, but I like having the team there. You get a lot more support.”
She makes a point of commending her coaches for their guidance, but notes that she learns much from her teammates.
Her 130-pound weight class is among the most competitive. She had some early setbacks, but placed sixth at a crowded Kelso meet. She acknowledges that goals and expectations invariably differ.
“I want to place in state this year. That’s definitely what I want to do. It’s shooting for the stars, but…”
