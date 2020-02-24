Ilwaco junior guard Erika Glenn was named First-Team All-Pacific League, joining two Willapa Valley players and two Chief Leschi players. Raymond’s Kyra Gardner won MVP after averaging 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.6 steals, 4.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.
Glenn averaged nearly 22 points per contest, including 38 against Chief Leschi and 30 in the league-title clinching game against Raymond.
Ilwaco posts Kylie Gray and Sunny Kemmer, whose offensive rebounding helped fuel Ilwaco’s 18-0 league record, won recognition. Gray was named Second-Team All-League, and Kemmer made third team. Estella Sheldon and Kaytlenn Whelden were both named Honorable Mention.
Leschi’s Alicia Pluff and Mylina Pluff and Valley’s Katie Adkins and Britney Patrick joined Glenn on the first team.
