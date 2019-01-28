ILWACO — The Lady Fishermen’s outside shots weren’t falling against North Beach, but the Ilwaco frontcourt took control in a 68-24 win Tuesday, Jan. 22.
Ilwaco got much of its early scoring from the post. Estella Sheldon scored nine first-quarter points, Sunny Kemmer had five and Kylie Gray added two off the bench in the quarter as Ilwaco built a 19-5 lead after a quarter.
Ilwaco led 31-12 at halftime, but the Lady Hyaks opened the second half on a 9-2 run that cut the lead to 12. Then Erika Glenn drove to the top of the key and found Kemmer under the basket. Kemmer got a three-point play out of it, and Sheldon followed with a three-pointer that stretched the lead to 18, more or less ending the North Beach threat.
Gray, who was active on defense all day with three steals and a block, scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Fishermen close it out.
Glenn finished with 17 points and six steals. Sheldon had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kemmer had 13 points and seven. Ebby McMullen had five steals and six offensive rebounds.
