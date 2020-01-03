Erika Glenn had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Kaytlenn Whelden had five steals in Ilwaco's 49-35 road win over previously-unbeaten Raymond. Kyra Gardner had 18 points for the Seagulls.
Raymond took a 6-1 lead, but Glenn scored eight points during a 10-0 Ilwaco run to make it 11-6. Glenn had 18 points by half-time, at which point the contest was tied at 27.
Whelden beat the third-quarter buzzer with a jumper for a 40-35 Ilwaco lead. Ilwaco switched to a zone defense to start the fourth quarter and shut the Seagulls down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.